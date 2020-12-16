Dialing In A Little December Warm-Up...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Over the past week our temperatures have taken a bit of a “nose-dive”...after a couple of snow events dropped a blanket of “white” over much of the area. As we head for the back-half of the work week look for our temperatures to become “upwardly mobile”...

The weather pattern will turn a bit quieter over the next several days...with the overall trend towards moderating temperatures and mainly dry conditions. The only “bump” in the weather road over the next 5 or 6 days appears to be a couple of weak weather systems passing through the region on Friday and Saturday. We will continue to include a small chance for precipitation Friday and Friday night with a Pacific front sliding through...and then cool things back a bit heading into Saturday as a Canadian cold front drops south through the area. Neither system appears to be all that significant...and the cool down on Saturday is not expected to be major.

As we head into late this weekend and into early next week...we expect seasonally mild temperatures and dry skies...with highs on Sunday...Monday...and Tuesday in the 40s and 50s. We are looking at a more significant cool down by the middle of next week as highs may fall back into the 30s...along with a small chance for some precipitation on Wednesday. That could lead to a seasonably cool Christmas Eve and Christmas Day...and at this point both next Thursday and Friday look dry.

The Lincoln forecast for Wednesday night calls for variable cloudiness in the evening...then turning clear-to-partly cloudy later with areas of patchy fog possible. Light west winds and lows heading for the middle teens. Thursday will be mostly sunny and a little milder...with highs in the upper 30s-to-lower 40s along with a west-southwest wind of 5 to 10 mph. Partly-to-mostly cloudy skies with a 20% chance for light rain or light snow showers on Friday...with a south-southwest wind of 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon...gusts to 20 or 25 mph at times. Saturday should be mostly sunny but noticeably cooler...with a high in the middle 30s.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.