Lincoln’s BLIXT Locally Grown releases short film “Winter Without Mama”

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - BLIXT Locally Grown is a Lincoln nonprofit connecting children and families through the arts. Throughout the pandemic, they’ve been thinking of ways to help. They’ve just released a short film making a powerful statement about those working on the front lines.

The goal of the film is to not only honor our healthcare workers but to show the grief and trauma their children may be experiencing during the pandemic.

Winter Without Mama is told through the eyes of a fifth grader whose mom works in a hospital. The song, performed by 17-year-old Lincoln Southeast student Josie Dobson, expresses the feelings some young people are going through this holiday season.

It’s a film with an intentional message BLIXT hopes to get across, encouraging the community to care for others as well as themselves during this pandemic.

“We wanted to carve out the opportunity to tell a story that reflected the stories that the people that we love in our lives are experiencing and feeling because we feel like that’s a much more powerful way to bring people together for common good,” said Becky Boeson, lyricist and executive producer of Winter Without Mama.

Dobson says singing Winter Without Mama has made her realize just how much younger kids are being affected.

She told 10/11, “Sometimes with little kids, it’s a little bit harder. All they see is their family members leaving them, and it’s this scary feeling that they don’t really know what’s happening. They know they need to be okay with what’s happening because [their loved ones are] going off to do something good.”

BLIXT says they’re hopeful the short film will touch others and provide support to young people and healthcare workers in a way to say, “We see you. We appreciate you, and we thank you.”

BLIXT is also using Winter Without Mama to connect Nebraskans with resources such as Lincoln’s Mourning Hope Grief Services, The National Alliance for Grieving Children, Nebraska Community Foundation and Lincoln Community Foundation.

In early 2021, BLIXT will launch phase two of this project, allowing young people to participate in virtual workshops writing letters of hope to adults working on the front lines.

To watch the entire short film, Winter Without Mama, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.