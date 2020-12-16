LLCHD to hold free flu vaccination clinic today

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department will hold a free flu vaccination clinic from 5 to 7 p.m. today.

It’s at the Center for People in Need, 3901 North 27th St., north of 27th and Fairfield.

“There is no charge, and appointments are not required,” according to a press release.

“The clinic is provided by [LLCHD], [the] Center for People in Need and the Black Clergy of Lincoln.”

Those attending are asked to park in the east lot of the Center and enter through door three. Masks and social distancing are required.

The Health Department asks for you to stay home if you have COVID-19 or flu symptoms (fever, runny nose, cough, difficulty breathing).

LLCHD provides flu immunizations to anyone 6 months of age and older at no charge.

For more information on flu vaccinations, call 402-441-8065 or visit //lincoln.ne.gov/vaccine.

