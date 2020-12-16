LPD: Man steals 7 firearms from homeowner

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department arrested a suspect they believe stole seven guns from a man who was moving out of his home.

Around 10 p.m. on Sunday police were dispatched to a home on 8th Street, off of W A Street in Southwest Lincoln, for a report of a burglary.

The homeowner told responding officers he was moving out of his home and had gathered up his guns, placing them on a dolly.

LPD said the homeowner shared that while he was gone, someone had entered his home and taken all seven of his firearms, ammunition and a cleaning kit. Officers said a 12 gauge shotgun, Remington rifle, Savage Arms rifle, antique shotgun, a 54 caliber handgun, a broken 38 caliber handgun and a revolver were stolen. They estimated the total value to be $3,500.

Officers canvassed the area, as well as processed the scene. LPD said tire tracks from the dolly and security video showed a man pulling the dolly around 3:30 p.m. that day.

According to officers, the homeowner was able to identify the man as 40-year-old Jeremiah Nyhoff.

On Tuesday, officers made contact with Nyhoff at his home around 7 p.m.

The homeowner allowed officers to search the home and everything that was taken was found, according to police.

Nyhoff was arrested and is facing six counts of possession of a stolen firearm charges, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, as well as burglary charges.

