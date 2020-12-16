More businesses offering COVID-19 rapid antigen testing

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - We are now nine months into the pandemic and on Monday people started to get the vaccine.

Now rapid testing is becoming easier to get.

Here in Lincoln over the past few weeks, three businesses have added the service.

Instead of waiting days, many people are now choosing to get a rapid COVID-19 antigen test.

“We do a number of them a day, I think we have three appointment schedules every hour... and I think we do one or two an hour every day,” said Kohll’s Pharmacist, Bryce Walker.

Walker said they’ve seen more people choosing to get this over the regular PCR test, especially over the last few weeks.

“My concern with utilizing PCR’s for that is that they wait for two, three sometimes up to seven days to get results.. the concern is people once tested take the attitude of I’ve been tested, I’m safe,” said Strada Medical Director, Dr. Joel Bessmer.

Strada just opened a testing location in Lincoln, theirs will cost you $75.

Dr. Bessmer said they heard from businesses and people in the city that it was needed.

“Them having called and say hey can I get testing and try to look to have that done there has been difficult,” said Dr. Bessmer.

You don’t need a doctor to get the test, it’s becoming less expensive and you don’t even have to get out of your car, though you do need an appointment.

At both locations, all you have to do is pull up and call and they will bring the test out.

It’s not only Kohll’s & Strada. Hy-Vee off of North 84th Street is also offering rapid antigen testing. You do have to register ahead of time and results typically come in one to two hours. As for pricing, Hy-vee says it varies by location.

There is also another new option for testing, on Tuesday the FDA approved an at-home rapid testing kit.

Dr. Bessmer said he expects these to grow in popularity over the next few months, but then slowly fade out.

“As vaccines become available, and the virus goes away, I expect the rapid testing to go away,” said Dr. Bessmer.

Dr. Bessmer said if you’re traveling and thinking of getting a rapid test before, you need to check the guidelines of where you’re going because some places require that typical PCR test.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.