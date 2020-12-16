National Signing Day: Huskers welcome 2021 class

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska football team is expected to add 20 players on Wednesday, which is the first day recruits can sign their letter of intent. The Huskers have commitments from players across the country, though the 2021 class will have a local focus. Thomas Fidone, a 4-star prospect, is a tight end from Council Bluffs, Iowa. Fidone gave Scott Frost his verbal commitment in August and headlines the Huskers’ signing class.

The Huskers are expected to add Teddy Prochaska (Elkhorn), Koby Bretz (Omaha), AJ Rollins (Omaha), James Carnie (Firth), and Heinrich Haarberg (Kearney). Haarberg is a 6-foot, 5-inch quarterback that held offers from multiple Division-I schools like Boston College, North Carolina State, and Vanderbilt.

Nebraska’s signing class is projected to rank in the top 25 nationally. Recruiting analysts are not expecting much Signing Day drama for the Huskers.

Frost is scheduled to meet with reporters via Zoom at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday. 1011 NOW will have coverage online throughout National Signing Day, in addition to on-air reports at 5, 6, and 10pm.

