Nebraska LB Miller retires

Collin Miller on the Senior Day Tunnel Walk
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 8:44 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska inside linebacker Collin Miller says his football career is likely over. Miller does not plan to return for the Huskers after suffering a scary injury earlier this season. Miller was carted off the Memorial Stadium turf in a 41-23 loss to Illinois on November 21st. Miller stayed in the hospital overnight for precautionary reasons.

While his diagnosis is encouraging, Miller says playing football again is too risky. He hopes to live a healthy lifestyle and believes its in his best interest to retire.

Miller is a captain for the Huskers in 2020. In four games, he recorded 27 tackles. Following his injury, Miller remained active on the team by attending practices and meetings. Teammates say Miller has been a source of inspiration and encouragement.

