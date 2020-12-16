Norris tight end James Carnie signs with Huskers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After being committed to the Huskers for the past few months, Norris senior James Carnie made it official on National Signing Day signing with Nebraska.

Carnie, who has attended Nebraska games since he was three, said it’s special. “It means a ton. This day has been a long time coming. It’s been a goal of mine since I was three years old and knew what football was. To finally become part of the family is a huge thing and once I get there in January, it’s going to be a fun time.”

Carnie was alongside his childhood friend, CJ Hood, who also signed with Nebraska to play baseball.

Congrats to @JamesCarnie1 who makes it official. The Norris tight end is officially a Husker! pic.twitter.com/zXzY93PelJ — Dan Corey (@DanCorey1011) December 16, 2020

