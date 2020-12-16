Two additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Lancaster County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two additional COVID-19 deaths were reported in Lancaster County on Wednesday, bringing the local total to 128.

The deaths included a woman in her 90s who had been hospitalized and a man in his 70s who was in a long-term care facility.

The Lincoln/Lancaster County Health Department also reported 163 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The local total of cases is now at 20,477.

Recoveries: up from 5,939 to 6,018

Weekly positivity rate:

December 6 through December 12: 27.2 percent

December 13 through 16: 27.9 percent

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 96 with 55 from Lancaster County (four on ventilators) and 41 from other communities (nine on ventilators).

