Two additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Lancaster County
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two additional COVID-19 deaths were reported in Lancaster County on Wednesday, bringing the local total to 128.
The deaths included a woman in her 90s who had been hospitalized and a man in his 70s who was in a long-term care facility.
The Lincoln/Lancaster County Health Department also reported 163 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.
The local total of cases is now at 20,477.
Recoveries: up from 5,939 to 6,018
Weekly positivity rate:
- December 6 through December 12: 27.2 percent
- December 13 through 16: 27.9 percent
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 96 with 55 from Lancaster County (four on ventilators) and 41 from other communities (nine on ventilators).
Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.