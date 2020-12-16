Walker’s suspension reduced, Andre to make Husker debut

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska forward Derek Walker’s suspension has been reduced again, according to head coach Fred Hoiberg. Walker is now required to sit out a total of 11 games, which means he’ll be eligible to play on January 5th at Purdue. Walker was penalized by the NCAA for violating team rules while at Tennessee. The 6-foot-8 forward sat out last season due to NCAA transfer rules.

In addition, Hoiberg announced on Wednesday that freshman center Eduardo Andre has cleared COVID-19 protocols. Andre has yet to play this season and resumed practicing with the Huskers earlier this week. Andre is a 6-foot, 10-inch newcomer that will help the Huskers from being under-sized in the post. Hoiberg says Andre is trying to regain strength and conditioning after missing three weeks of action.

Nebraska plays Doane on Thursday at 6 p.m.

