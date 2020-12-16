Advertisement

Walker’s suspension reduced, Andre to make Husker debut

(KOLNKGIN)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska forward Derek Walker’s suspension has been reduced again, according to head coach Fred Hoiberg. Walker is now required to sit out a total of 11 games, which means he’ll be eligible to play on January 5th at Purdue. Walker was penalized by the NCAA for violating team rules while at Tennessee. The 6-foot-8 forward sat out last season due to NCAA transfer rules.

In addition, Hoiberg announced on Wednesday that freshman center Eduardo Andre has cleared COVID-19 protocols. Andre has yet to play this season and resumed practicing with the Huskers earlier this week. Andre is a 6-foot, 10-inch newcomer that will help the Huskers from being under-sized in the post. Hoiberg says Andre is trying to regain strength and conditioning after missing three weeks of action.

Nebraska plays Doane on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska vs Rutgers
Nebraska vs Rutgers kickoff time moved
Lincoln Police at the 48th & R Target on a reported gun threat inside the store.
Police respond to reported gun threat at Target
Crash at I80, 56th Street
UPDATE: Emergency crews respond to serious crash near 56th and I-80
Worker in Smithfield Foods plant in Crete killed in accident
Granite City staff tells 10/11 they got the igloo idea from restaurants in big cities like New...
Lincoln restaurant and brewery sets up outdoor dining igloos for winter

Latest News

National Signing Day: Huskers welcome 2021 class
Norris senior James Carnie signs to play football at Nebraska
Norris tight end James Carnie signs with Huskers
Collin Miller on the Senior Day Tunnel Walk
Nebraska LB Miller retires
Doane to play Nebraska on Thursday
Doane embraces opportunity to play Huskers