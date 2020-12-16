Advertisement

Walmart gives shipping deadlines for holiday orders

FILE - This June 1, 2017 file photo shows a Walmart sign at a store in Hialeah Gardens, Fla.
FILE - This June 1, 2017 file photo shows a Walmart sign at a store in Hialeah Gardens, Fla.(AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 7:40 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – If you haven’t ordered your Christmas gifts yet, you have a few more days to do so at Walmart.

The retailer has announced its shipping deadlines to get deliveries in time for the holidays.

For free two-day shipping, orders must be placed by Dec. 19 at 2 p.m. local time. The deadline for free next-day delivery is Dec. 21 by 2 p.m. local time.

Orders must be placed by Dec. 23 at 4 p.m. local time for in-store pickup on Christmas Eve.

Many retailers are warning of delivery delays because of the increase in online shopping.

Experts warn shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine could also impact delivery times.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska vs Rutgers
Nebraska vs Rutgers kickoff time moved
Lincoln Police at the 48th & R Target on a reported gun threat inside the store.
Police respond to reported gun threat at Target
Crash at I80, 56th Street
UPDATE: Emergency crews respond to serious crash near 56th and I-80
Worker in Smithfield Foods plant in Crete killed in accident
Granite City staff tells 10/11 they got the igloo idea from restaurants in big cities like New...
Lincoln restaurant and brewery sets up outdoor dining igloos for winter

Latest News

Black Friday shoppers wear face masks and gloves as the leave the Uniqlo store along Fifth...
Retail sales fell 1.1% in November, biggest drop in 7 months
Biden touts the political independence of the COVID vaccine as he announces more cabinet...
Turning the page? Republicans acknowledge Biden’s victory
Parents of the missing Government Science secondary school students wait for news on their...
Nigerians anxious after 330 boys kidnapped by extremists
A Lincoln non-profit released a video that highlights the sacrifices families of front line...
Lincoln's BLIXT releases "Winter Without Mama" video