Warmer Wednesday, but the chill remains for some

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A warming trend will begin Wednesday and continue through Friday. Some areas will likely still remain at or below freezing Wednesday before well above freezing temperatures return Thursday. A chance of precipitation enters the forecast again Friday.

There could be some areas of fog to begin the day Wednesday. With temperatures below freezing, this means freezing fog. There might be some slick spots, especially on any elevated surfaces. The fog should dissipate through the morning. It should become mostly sunny in Central and Western Nebraska. The eastern third of the state will likely remain mostly cloudy the majority of the day. Highs in Eastern Nebraska look to be in the mid 20s to low 30s while highs in the western third of the state should be in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Wednesday will begin cold with temperatures in the single digits in some locations. (KOLN)

Afternoon high temperatures should be warmer Wednesday, but still below freezing for some areas. (KOLN)

An upper level ridge should build into the area Thursday. When you combine that with south winds at the surface, temperatures should be warmer and well above freezing across the area in the afternoon.

A weak cold front and upper level trough will move through the area Friday. This will lead to colder temperatures for the first half of the weekend. There is also a small chance of rain and snow Friday and Friday night. After a chilly Saturday, another warming trend is likely into early next week with highs near 50 on Monday.

