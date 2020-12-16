Advertisement

Wednesday Forecast: Some sunshine and warmer temperatures this afternoon

Morning clouds and some fog. Partly sunny and chilly this afternoon.
Morning clouds and some fog. Partly sunny and chilly this afternoon.(1011 Weather Team)
By Brad Anderson
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Morning clouds and fog will give to partly sunny skies by mid day or early afternoon and it won’t be as cold, but still on the chilly side. Highs this afternoon will be around 30 degrees. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Partly cloudy skies for tonight and cold with lows dropping to the mid teens. Thursday will be mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 30s with a west to southwest 5 to 15 mph. Friday will be the mild day of the week with high topping the lower 40s with mostly to partly sunny skies. There is a 20% chance for a flurry, sprinkle or a light snow shower Friday evening.

Saturday will be mainly sunny and a touch cooler with the afternoon highs in the upper 30s. Sunday will be a nice December day with sunshine and the high reaching the mid 40s.

Winter arrives at 4:02 Monday morning Central time but it won’t feel like winter as the afternoon high will be around 50. Tuesday will be mainly sunny with the high in the upper 40s.

It doesn’t look like we will have a White Christmas this year. Wednesday, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day look to be dry with highs around 40 on Wednesday and 30s for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska vs Rutgers
Nebraska vs Rutgers kickoff time moved
Lincoln Police at the 48th & R Target on a reported gun threat inside the store.
Police respond to reported gun threat at Target
Crash at I80, 56th Street
UPDATE: Emergency crews respond to serious crash near 56th and I-80
Worker in Smithfield Foods plant in Crete killed in accident
Granite City staff tells 10/11 they got the igloo idea from restaurants in big cities like New...
Lincoln restaurant and brewery sets up outdoor dining igloos for winter

Latest News

Afternoon high temperatures should be warmer Wednesday, but still below freezing for some areas.
Warmer Wednesday, but the chill remains for some
Warmer Wednesday afternoon, but still chilly for some
Brandon's Tuesday Evening Forecast
Cold temperatures continue Tuesday.
Tuesday Forecast: Snow in central and western Nebraska with flurries and clouds for Lincoln
Brad's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
Brad's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast