Wednesday Forecast: Some sunshine and warmer temperatures this afternoon

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Morning clouds and fog will give to partly sunny skies by mid day or early afternoon and it won’t be as cold, but still on the chilly side. Highs this afternoon will be around 30 degrees. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Partly cloudy skies for tonight and cold with lows dropping to the mid teens. Thursday will be mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 30s with a west to southwest 5 to 15 mph. Friday will be the mild day of the week with high topping the lower 40s with mostly to partly sunny skies. There is a 20% chance for a flurry, sprinkle or a light snow shower Friday evening.

Saturday will be mainly sunny and a touch cooler with the afternoon highs in the upper 30s. Sunday will be a nice December day with sunshine and the high reaching the mid 40s.

Winter arrives at 4:02 Monday morning Central time but it won’t feel like winter as the afternoon high will be around 50. Tuesday will be mainly sunny with the high in the upper 40s.

It doesn’t look like we will have a White Christmas this year. Wednesday, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day look to be dry with highs around 40 on Wednesday and 30s for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

