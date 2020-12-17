$200M casino planned for southwest Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With the passage of all three casino gambling initiatives last month, stakeholders are moving forward with massive plans.

Hoping to bring casinos across the state, including one in Lincoln with a $200 million price tag.

Right now, the Lincoln Racecourse is a single building and track.

If all goes to plan Warhorse Gaming, LLC hopes to make it an all-inclusive destination.

“Keep that building and use it for a sportsbook and then build around it,” said Lance Morgan the CEO of Ho-Chunk, Inc. who runs Warhorse Gaming. “We’re talking about a couple hundred room hotel, a large gaming floor, restaurants, everything you possibly need.”

The price tag, about $200 million dollars.

Lincoln’s casino will be one of three expansions to existing fixtures across the state.

Ho-Chunk Inc. owns a racetrack in Sioux City and it’s working with Horsemans Park in Omaha as well.

“If you have a good gaming market it’s not hard to raise capital,” said Morgan. “So that process is well underway right now and we have people lined up to participate.”

In Omaha, Horsemans Parks renovations are a little more set in stone.

The Omaha Warhorse Casino concept has been locked down. Morgan says Lincoln’s casino will share the same name but the concept here will look different.

“We’re going for a very modern and contemporary look,” said Morgan. “Lincoln is a destination place for a lot of people in Nebraska and I think this will be the place to stay.”

While Wednesday was the first time that Lincoln’s upgrades were discussed, Morgan says they are starting to put a timeline in motion to get things going.

“Everything in place to start in the spring,” said Morgan. “Then it takes about nine months to a year to build. If we don’t have any problems, this time next year we can hopefully get open before New Years.”

