Above average temperatures return

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After several days with at or below average temperatures, it looks like most of the next seven will be above average. The average high temperature is in the mid 30s with the average low in the mid teens this time of the year for most locations in the area. If you are hoping for more snow, the chance is not looking great through Christmas Day at this time.

A warm front will move through much of the area tonight. That in combination with a mostly cloudy to cloudy sky means temperatures are going to be warmer than last night. A cold front should move through the region Friday. It will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Winds will turn to the northwest behind the front and it could be a bit breezy at times with wind speeds 8 to 18 mph. There is a 20% chance of sprinkles and flurries during the afternoon and into the evening.

Almost all of the area should have an above average high temperature Friday. (KOLN)

Saturday and Sunday should both be mostly sunny. It will be colder for the first half of the weekend in Eastern Nebraska thanks to the cold front on Friday. Well above average temperatures are expected Sunday with highs in the mid 40s to low 50s across much of Nebraska.

Temperatures should be colder in Eastern Nebraska Saturday thanks to the cold front on Friday. (KOLN)

If you like the milder temperatures this time of the year, then you will enjoy the first few days of next week as those type of temperatures look to stick around through Tuesday. A cold front will arrive late Tuesday into early Wednesday and then another looks to move through late Wednesday into early Thursday. High temperatures are likely going to be back to and below average Wednesday and Thursday. There is a chance of flurries, maybe some isolated light snow showers Wednesday.

