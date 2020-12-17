Advertisement

Harvard man identified as Pearl Harbor casualty

POW/MIA agency accounted for WWII sailor
Navy Seaman Charles Jones of Harvard died at Pearl Harbor.
Navy Seaman Charles Jones of Harvard died at Pearl Harbor.(Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency)
By Mark Baumert
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WASHINGTON, DC (KSNB) - A sailor from Harvard, NE, killed at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, has been accounted for after 79 years.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced Thursday that Navy Seaman 2nd Class Charles A. Jones, 21, killed during World War II, was accounted for on Sept. 28, 2020.

On Dec. 7, 1941, Jones was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft. The USS Oklahoma sustained multiple torpedo hits, which caused it to quickly capsize. The attack on the ship resulted in the deaths of 429 crewmen, including Jones.

From December 1941 to June 1944, Navy personnel recovered the remains of the deceased crew, which were subsequently interred in the Halawa and Nu’uanu Cemeteries.

In September 1947, tasked with recovering and identifying fallen U.S. personnel in the Pacific Theater, members of the American Graves Registration Service (AGRS) disinterred the remains of U.S. casualties from the two cemeteries and transferred them to the Central Identification Laboratory at Schofield Barracks. The laboratory staff was only able to confirm the identifications of 35 men from the USS Oklahoma at that time. The AGRS subsequently buried the unidentified remains in 46 plots at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (NMCP), known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu. In October 1949, a military board classified those who could not be identified as non-recoverable, including Jones.

Between June and November 2015, DPAA personnel exhumed the USS Oklahoma Unknowns from the Punchbowl for analysis. To identify Jones’s remains, scientists from DPAA dental and anthropological analysis. Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) analysis. Jones’s name is recorded on the Walls of the Missing at the Punchbowl, along with the others who are missing from WWII. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

Jones will be buried in his hometown. The date is yet to be determined.

For family and funeral information, contact the Navy Service Casualty office at (800) 443-9298.

For additional information on the Defense Department’s mission to account for Americans who went missing while serving our country, visit the DPAA website. or call (703) 699-1420/1193.

Jones’s personnel profile can be viewed here.

