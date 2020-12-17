Advertisement

Hyvee donates over 17,000 meals to the Food Bank of Lincoln

Hyvee donates over 17,000 meals to the Food Bank of Lincoln.
Hyvee donates over 17,000 meals to the Food Bank of Lincoln.(Jared Austin)
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 7:31 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Wednesday, Hyvee donated 17,765 meals to the Food Bank of Lincoln to help feed people in Lincoln through the holiday season. Development Director for the Food Bank, John Mabry, said receiving this food is extremely exciting knowing many families are struggling during the pandemic.

“They’ve been so good to us and as I mentioned the need is great right now especially at holiday time. I hate to see folks struggling so this is going to help a lot of people,” Mabry said.

The Food Bank said about 21,000 pounds of food came in this shipment and Mabry is thankful people are being helpful when others need it most.

“It means a lot. Obviously, this is a challenging time when you throw in the pandemic and everything else. A lot of people are really hurting so we really need the support and were grateful for it,” Mabry said.

The Food Bank of Lincoln is still accepting non-perishable food donations at its facility.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska vs Rutgers
Nebraska vs Rutgers kickoff time moved
Crash at I80, 56th Street
UPDATE: Emergency crews respond to serious crash near 56th and I-80
Lincoln Police at the 48th & R Target on a reported gun threat inside the store.
Police respond to reported gun threat at Target
Worker in Smithfield Foods plant in Crete killed in accident
Granite City staff tells 10/11 they got the igloo idea from restaurants in big cities like New...
Lincoln restaurant and brewery sets up outdoor dining igloos for winter

Latest News

First look at Omaha's Warhorse Casino, which will take over Horseman's Park
$200M casino planned for southwest Lincoln
Unemployed Nebraskans, business owners waiting for next round of stimulus
Unemployed Nebraskans, business owners waiting for next round of stimulus
Unemployed Nebraskans, business owners waiting for next round of stimulus
Unemployed Nebraskans, local businesses awaiting new round of stimulus
NICU babies surprsied by Santa Claus
NICU babies surprsied by Santa Claus