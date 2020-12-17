Hyvee donates over 17,000 meals to the Food Bank of Lincoln.

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Wednesday, Hyvee donated 17,765 meals to the Food Bank of Lincoln to help feed people in Lincoln through the holiday season. Development Director for the Food Bank, John Mabry, said receiving this food is extremely exciting knowing many families are struggling during the pandemic.

“They’ve been so good to us and as I mentioned the need is great right now especially at holiday time. I hate to see folks struggling so this is going to help a lot of people,” Mabry said.

The Food Bank said about 21,000 pounds of food came in this shipment and Mabry is thankful people are being helpful when others need it most.

“It means a lot. Obviously, this is a challenging time when you throw in the pandemic and everything else. A lot of people are really hurting so we really need the support and were grateful for it,” Mabry said.

The Food Bank of Lincoln is still accepting non-perishable food donations at its facility.

