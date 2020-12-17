Lakes eligible, expected to make Husker debut

Nebraska senior forward Trevor Lakes has been cleared to play by the NCAA and will make his Husker debut in tonight’s game against Doane.

Lakes, a 6-foor-7, 215-pound forward from Lebanon, Ind., had intended to sit out the 2020-21 season after transferring from the University of Indianapolis, but Wednesday’s NCAA ruling allowing sit-out transfers to play without losing a season of eligibility cleared the way for Lakes to make his debut tonight. He will have eligibility for the remainder of the 2020-21 season as well as the 2021-22 campaign.

“We are pleased that Trevor has been cleared to play beginning tonight,” Nebraska Coach Fred Hoiberg said. “He has worked hard in practice since getting on campus this summer and is excited to have this opportunity. His size and shooting ability will help us, especially as we get ready for the start of Big Ten play next week.”

Lakes was a two-year starter at Indianapolis and was one of the top shooters in college basketball, making 235 3-pointers the last three seasons and shoot 41 percent from beyond the arc in his career. As a junior, Lakes averaged 15.7 points and 6.2 rebounds per game while helping the school to a 24-6 record and a bid to the Division II NCAA Tournament. A second-team All-Great Lakes Valley Conference pick, he led the conference in 3-pointers per game (3.4/gm) while ranking in the top 15 in the Great Lakes Valley Conference in both scoring (14th) and rebounding (12th). Lakes had 26 double-figure performances as a junior and also had 22 points, including six 3-pointers, in an exhibition win over Loyola (Chicago).

He totaled nearly 1,000 career points and 400 rebounds during his three seasons at Indianapolis, while leading the GLVC in 3-point percentage in each of the past two seasons.

Courtesy: Nebraska Media Relations