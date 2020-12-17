Lincoln artists creating unique Christmas cards

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Downtown’s Gomez Art Supply at 14th and O is one of Lincoln’s few small-owned art stores but has been there for more than 10 years. The store may just look like your typical art store, but on the second floor, you’ll find something called The Glove Box Collective.

This holiday season, artists who are a part of The Glove Box are creating and designing some unique holiday cards.

These funny, lighthearted cards are always made and designed by hand. Most of them are filled with puns and jokes and take the artists about 30 minutes each to complete.

In these designs, you’ll see things like dinosaurs wearing face masks and ugly Christmas sweaters.

The artists tell us the goal of these cards isn’t only bringing smiles to customers’ faces but giving people a new way to support local during the holidays.

“It’s one of a kind. Each card is a little bit different, and it’s just a way for us to keep creating because that’s what we enjoy doing.” said artist Keith Buswell.

Artist Toan Vuong told 10/11, “It’s not just a local business. It’s a business that’s a part of the community. So, when you support local business, you’re supporting the community.”

There are about 60 different types of cards you can choose from, and the artists say they’re always made with love and lots and lots of glitter.

“We’ve had so many young people come in and say, ‘My goal this Christmas is to only shop at locally-owned stores.’ You hope that as a small business owner, that spirit continues because these things come and go. We all know how easy it is to sit in front of the computer or on your phone to order something. It takes a little bit more effort to go out and come into a store,” said Peggy Gomez, owner of Gomez Art Supply.

Even though The Glove Box Collective is making these special Christmas cards during the holiday season, they make other greeting cards and journals by hand all year long.

