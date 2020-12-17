Lincoln hospitals finding extra doses of COVID-19 vaccine

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln hospitals say they are consistently getting extra, unanticipated doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine from vials that have been delivered. The extra supply has been noticed by hospitals and clinics around the country.

According to the United States Food and Drug Administration, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 were supposed to contain five doses, but some have contained six or sometimes seven doses.

“At this time, given the public health emergency, FDA is advising that it is acceptable to use every full dose obtainable (the sixth, or possibly even a seventh) from each vial, pending resolution of the issue,” the FDA tweeted on Wednesday.

According to a spokesperson from CHI St. Elizabeth in Lincoln, system-wide, CHI Health has been getting an extra dose from each vial, resulting in an estimated 900 extra doses of the vaccine.

Those 900 doses are being used to vaccinate CHI staff across eight different hospitals.

“We are consistently getting one extra dose from each vial. Approximately, based upon allocation for CHI Health only (this does not include doses we received and allocated to others based upon the direction of the state), we have more than 900 extra doses. We are using the doses and following guidance from the state for the sixth dose. The FDA has also put out guidance on this so not a drop of the vaccine is wasted,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

Bryan Health in Lincoln also confirmed they are seeing extra doses.

“I can confirm we are seeing overfill in the vials,” a spokesman for Bryan Health said. “In a meeting with Pfizer on Friday, December 11 they announced that the vials would contain AT LEAST five doses and that overfill could be used as long as full doses were obtained from within one vial. Today, we received notification that the FDA has approved the use of the overfill as well.”

According to Bryan Health, “Pfizer guarantees 5 doses per vile. Some viles have enough for 6 doses. Less than 5% of our allocated viles produced 7 doses.”

In addition, Pfizer has come under some fire in recent days as some states, including Nebraska, are saying vaccine deliveries are being delayed.

However, Pfizer released a statement on Thursday saying the issue is not on their end, and that they have “millions” of doses sitting in a warehouse waiting to be delivered.

“Pfizer is not having any production issues with our COVID-19 vaccine, and no shipments containing the vaccine are on hold or delayed. This week, we successfully shipped all 2.9 million doses that we were asked to ship by the U.S. Government to the locations specified by them. We have millions more doses sitting in our warehouse but, as of now, we have not received any shipment instructions for additional doses,” the statement read.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts said another shipment expected from Pfizer next week was postponed. It wasn’t immediately clear when those shipments would arrive or what caused the delay.

“In any new distribution process, there are logistical hiccups,” Angie Ling, incident commander for the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services told the Associated Press. “This is especially true with such a massive and delicate operation such as this — but we expect that those minor delays will be solved shortly by Pfizer.”

