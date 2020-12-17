LPD investigating string of car break-ins

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating after a rifle was stolen from a locked vehicle, and multiple other cars in the area were also broken into.

LPD said on Tuesday around 6 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 Block of Fletcher on reports of a vehicle’s window being broken out.

Officers checking the area also found two other cars with shattered windows.

From one of the vehicles, a 2018 gold Ford Fusion, a .22 caliber rifle was stolen, along with the victim’s wallet.

The victim told police the doors were locked and the rifle was hidden out of sight.

In addition, earlier in the night officers spoke to someone in the 6400 Block of Whitewater who saw a man in a hoody breaking into vehicles.

No arrests have been made, but LPD said a total of eight larcenies took place in the NW part of Lincoln that night.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.

