Advertisement

LPD investigating string of car break-ins

TPD investigates Tuesday evening shooting
TPD investigates Tuesday evening shooting(KWTX)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 9:37 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating after a rifle was stolen from a locked vehicle, and multiple other cars in the area were also broken into.

LPD said on Tuesday around 6 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 Block of Fletcher on reports of a vehicle’s window being broken out.

Officers checking the area also found two other cars with shattered windows.

From one of the vehicles, a 2018 gold Ford Fusion, a .22 caliber rifle was stolen, along with the victim’s wallet.

The victim told police the doors were locked and the rifle was hidden out of sight.

In addition, earlier in the night officers spoke to someone in the 6400 Block of Whitewater who saw a man in a hoody breaking into vehicles.

No arrests have been made, but LPD said a total of eight larcenies took place in the NW part of Lincoln that night.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First look at Omaha's Warhorse Casino, which will take over Horseman's Park
$200M casino planned for southwest Lincoln
Poker chips used for gambling.
Timeline announced for casino gambling at three Nebraska horse racing tracks
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, speaks during a news conference following a...
Stimulus checks back in as negotiators near agreement on COVID-19 aid bill
Jeremiah Nyhoff
LPD: Man steals 7 firearms from homeowner
National Signing Day: Huskers welcome 2021 class

Latest News

10/11 This Morning Featured Pet - Penelope
10/11 This Morning Featured Pet
NDCS updates the number of staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19.
NDCS reports 15 new COVID cases among staff
A look at highway projects in Nebraska that have and haven't yet been completed. (News Channel...
Nebraska mayors call on state to finish promised roadwork
National Signing Day: Huskers welcome 2021 class