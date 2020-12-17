NICU babies meet Santa Claus

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - This holiday season is obviously going to look different with the pandemic, but some families are put in an even harder spot.

That’s not stopping Bryan Health from bringing extra holiday cheer to patients and families.

For 13 years, Santa Claus has stopped by Bryan Health to visit NICU babies. Even with the pandemic and strict visiting restrictions, they didn’t want to stop that tradition.

Santa made his annual visit to spread cheer to Bryan Health families and staff on Wednesday afternoon. He visited more than 20 babies. Visits like these help bring a sense of normalcy to families and staff during these times. With strict visiting policies, families said being in the NICU is even lonelier this year since family members can’t come and meet the babies.

Bryan Health also had to use a internal Santa, so neonatologist Dr. Albert Owusu-Ansah happily volunteered.

“Not knowing in this pandemic year if this would be a possibility, we tried everything that we could do to make this happen because honestly it brings joy and cheer,” said Laurie Ketterl, Bryan Health NICU Nurse Manager.

Santa is usually able to hold the babies, but this year only parents held them and Santa took pictures with them. Staff was able to bring treats for the families.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.