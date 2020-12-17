Restrictions for bars and restaurants in Lincoln ease slightly beginning Friday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) announced changes to the local Directed Health Measure (DHM) that will take effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday, December 18. The measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 will be in effect through January 15, 2021.

The DHM changes will be discussed at the weekly COVID-19 briefing at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Restaurants, bars and other food service establishments:

Alcohol sales for on-site consumption may resume for bars that do not sell food.

Parties must consist of eight or fewer individuals, and the parties must remain at least six feet apart.

Occupancy is limited to 50 percent of capacity.

Individuals must remain seated unless ordering food or drinks, using the restroom, or participating in games.

Individuals must wear face covering anytime they are not seated.

All establishments must stop serving alcoholic beverages at 10:45 p.m. and must close at 11 p.m.

Establishments may offer take-out and delivery for food orders after 11 p.m. Establishments may also offer take-out alcohol sales after 11 p.m. as allowed by state law.

Gatherings:

Indoor gatherings are limited to no more than 25 percent of rated occupancy (not to exceed 2,000).

Gatherings in outdoor confined spaces are limited to no more than 25 percent of rated occupancy (not to exceed 4,000).

Exceptions remain in effect for gathering limitations for some essential businesses including but not limited to schools, grocery and retail stores, office environments, and factories.

All large events with more than 500 people continue to be postponed until January 15, 2021, unless previously approved.

Pedal pubs and party buses:

Licensed companies allowing consumption of alcohol while on city streets may resume operation at 50 percent capacity.

Operators must maintain a list of passengers for 21 days and provide that list to the LLCHD upon request to assist with contact tracing.

Gyms:

Occupancy remains at 25 percent of capacity.

Indoor adult team sports involving two or more people, as well as contact or limited contact sports such as basketball and volleyball, may resume with additional safeguards. Individuals must wear face coverings unless they are actively engaged in an activity that would prevent the wearing of masks. Spectators are limited to no more than two per participant, and spectators and participants must remain at least six feet apart when possible.

Childcare numbers as well as religious gatherings – including weddings and funerals – will be governed by the current state DHM.

For more information, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the Health Department hotline at 402-441-8006.

