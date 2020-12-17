Thursday Forecast: More sunshine and warmer temperatures

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Chilly temperatures Thursday morning, but we will have a lot more sunshine Thursday and warmer temperatures. Highs in the upper 30s with a southwest breeze 5 to 15 mph.

Lots of melting snow today across Nebraska. (1011 Weather Team)

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and not as cold with low temperature in the mid 20s. Variable cloudiness for Friday and a bit warmer with the high in the lower 40s and a southwest breeze. A cold front will move through the area Friday afternoon and evening, which could give us a few isolated snow showers possibly mixed with rain.

Saturday will be cooler and mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s for Saturday afternoon. Sunday will be mainly sunny and warmer with the high returning to the mid 40s.

Winter arrives at 4:02 Monday morning but it won’t feel like winter Monday afternoon. The high will reach the lower 50s with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday will be continue to be mild with the high around 50. Wednesday will be colder with a slight chance for a snow shower and it will be breezy.

Outlook for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, Mostly sunny on Christmas Eve with the high in the lower 30s. Christmas Day will be mostly sunny with the afternoon high in the upper 30s.

Very small chances for precipitation over the next 7 Days. (1011 Weather Team)

