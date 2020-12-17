Unemployed Nebraskans, business owners waiting for next round of stimulus

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As talks continue on a new stimulus package for people in the U.S., a Nebraska program is set to expire on Dec. 26 until a bill is signed. Unemployment benefits programs Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Composition, have helped Nebraskans who’ve become unemployed during the pandemic receive money from the federal government.

According to the Nebraska Department of Labor, only Congress can extend these programs. Without these programs, people in Lincoln, including local entrepreneur David Sievers, believe it’ll impact thousands of people and local businesses.

“We’re not saying that we need to be giving money out to people for a long time,” Sievers said. " Were saying, in normal circumstances, these people would be alright. They’d have jobs, they’d have businesses, they’d be paying their bills. We want to make sure that in this really disruptive time, those things can continue to happen.”

Sievers is the CEO of Akira Coffee Co. in Lincoln. He said with less than ideal times due to COVID-19 and no government help, it’ll impact the way people spend their money.

“If people can’t pay for their basic things like their housing and their food, they’re definitely not going to take on luxuries like going to restaurants or ordering to-go food,” Sievers said.

Since April, the PUA and PEUC have helped 58,140 Nebraskans, according to data from the Nebraska Department of Labor. Data also shows 12,118 are still using the program as of Dec. 5.

With unemployed Nebraskans waiting on national leaders, Congress is hopeful they’ll get a new stimulus package done soon.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-KY, said, “The American people need more help. It’s that simple.”

“This won’t be the last time Congress speaks on COVID relief,” said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY.

Nebraskans have taken advantage of Cares Act dollars for unemployment benefits. As both the PUA and PEUC have granted a total of $89 million in relief - $68 million from PUA and $21 million from PEUC.

The Nebraska Department of Labor is still waiting for a decision from Congress, but officials said they’re prepared to administer new or extended programs with federal rules.

