Dalano Banton triple-double pushes Nebraska past Doane

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Dalano Banton recorded the program’s second ever triple double in a 110-64 win over Doane. This performance was the most points in a single game since 1995. Banton went for 13 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists while 10 other players also scored for the Huskers.

The game was announced earlier this week, and was used to replace the canceled Florida A&M game.

The Huskers open Big Ten play next week, traveling to face Wisconsin on Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 6 p.m. The game will be televised on FS1 and broadcast on Husker Sports Network.

