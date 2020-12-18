Friday Forecast: Mix of clouds and sun along with mild temperatures

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Variable clouds with mild morning temperatures for December and a bit breezy. Friday afternoon will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for a sprinkle or flurry late this afternoon and evening. Highs this afternoon could reach the mid 40s with a south wind becoming westerly 10 to 15 and gusts up to 25 mph.

High temperatures at or a bit above average Friday afternoon. (1011 Weather Team)

A cold front will push through the area this evening bringing the chance for an evening flurry and then clearing skies late this evening. Lows Friday night will drop into the upper teens.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and cooler, but seasonal, highs in the mid to upper 30s. Northwest breeze 5 to 15 mph. Lows will be in the mid 20s Saturday night. Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer with the afternoon high in the mid 40s.

Cool for Saturday, warmer Sunday (1011 Weather Team)

Monday morning at 4:02 am, winter arrives, however, Old Man Winter will be no where around as the high will reach the lower 50s Monday afternoon. Tuesday will also be mild with high potentially in the mid 50s. Wednesday will be sharply colder with the high only in the lower 30s with a cold northwesterly wind. There will be a slight chance for a flurry or isolated light snow showers. Not enough for a White Christmas.

Christmas Eve day will be mainly sunny and cold with the high in the upper 20s. Christmas Day will be dry and a bit warmer with the high in the upper 30s.

Mild start to winter, much colder mid week. (1011 Weather)

