Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - We're a week out from Christmas Day and if you're looking for something to do to help celebrate, look no further than Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Living Nativity presented by Southern Heights Presbyterian Church

Southern Heights Presbyterian Church is inviting the community to experience the beauty of Christmas through its Living Nativity. This longstanding tradition features holiday music and live cast members. Stay warm and safe in your vehicle as you drive through to view the manger scene in all its wonder.

Friday 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Donations to Food Bank of Lincoln accepted

Gallery 9 Holiday Show

Join Gallery 9 for the Annual Holiday Show. This is your chance to get one-of-a-kind gifts and support Lincoln artists by shopping locally this holiday season. If you are unable to visit during regular gallery hours you can make an appointment by calling the gallery.

Friday and Saturday 11-5 p.m., Sunday 12-5 p.m.; Free

Love Looks Like This – A Magical Christmas Drive-by Experience

This magical Christmas wonderland will provide a spectacular drive-by option for those who enjoy Christmas lights and music. A forest of lit trees will be installed in front of the church. Creative designers are building human-scale animal puppets that will be roaming the forest. Actors will play the parts of welcoming Magi, wisdom figures, Mary and Joseph. Musicians will be performing outside the church. A transmitter will be used to allow viewers to tune in the music on their car radio.

Friday to Thursday 6-9 p.m.; Free, donations accepted

Snowplow Santa visits Lincoln

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) announced that Snowplow Santa will be delivering holiday cheer to Lincoln residents. Instead of a sleigh, Santa Claus will be riding in a LTU snowplow, waving at residents along the route and will make brief stops at six locations. Santa asks that residents remain in their vehicles during Santa’s visits. Please visit their website to see the route and where Santa will be stopping.

Saturday 10-2:30 p.m.; Free

Nebraska Brass Presents Online Concert – A Nebraska Brass Christmas

One of the Midwest’s most popular brass quintets, Nebraska Brass is going to perform an online concert, “A Nebraska Brass Christmas.” Holiday favorites by Nebraska Brass are sure to bring cheer and warm your heart this holiday season. Selections will include “Joy to the World”, “In the Bleak Midwinter”, “I saw Three Ships”, “Christmastime is Here”, plus a new arrangement of “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” by their horn player Ric Ricker.

Sunday 3:00 p.m.; Free

