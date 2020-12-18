Health experts say pandemic, election stress will weigh heavy on seasonal depression this year

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With the holiday season upon us, health officials say now is more important than ever to check in on your mental health. Doctors say the number of people with depression increases during the holidays and the pandemic isn’t helping.

Far fewer people will likely be traveling this holiday season due to the pandemic. Because of this, doctors are asking people to prioritize mental health.

Bryan Medical Center’s director of behavioral services Dr. David Miers said, “It’s more important now than in any time in history to be proactive.”

Health experts said this holiday season will bring with it more stress potentially playing into people becoming depressed during the holidays.

Director of clinical operations with Centerpointe Ryan Carruthers said, “It’s COVID-19 and it was a stressful election season for a lot of people and now we’re rolling into the holidays.”

Officials with Centerpointe have several resources for people to follow to help with mental health. This includes limiting your sources for information about covid-19 and data, stay connected with people virtually; develop new routines for eating and sleeping, take care of your body, and get professional help when necessary.

Carruthers said, “Telehealth is a new normal now and so people can get teletherapy appointments through community providers including here at Centerpointe.”

Health experts with Bryan health say utilizing these resources is beneficial to people, but now is not the time to focus on past holiday traditions with family.

Dr. Miers said, “It’s important to keep yourself occupied and you can do that being physically distanced. Find things to keep yourself occupied.”

Something all health officials are telling people is you can reach out for help and you’re not alone.

Centerpointe offers telehealth programs through its program and people can visit Bryan West 24 hours a day, 7 days a week if people feel they need professional help with mental illness.

