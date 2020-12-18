Homeowner sets up Community Christmas Trees in southwest Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Outside a home near W. South Street and SW 14th, you’ll see two Christmas trees, standing almost 6 feet tall. You’ll also see a mailbox, reading “Letters to Santa.” This was all set up by homeowner Christopher Clanton who tells 10/11, he wants to spread holiday cheer.

Clanton says he knows Christmas this year may not be as merry and bright for some people as it has been before.

By putting up these Community Christmas Trees, people are able to stop by and decorate them. Clanton has bins sitting next to the Christmas trees where people can pull ornaments from, or they’re free to even bring their own.

“It brings hope for everybody because you just think about it and just that brief moment that you’re decorating, you forget about all the negativity and COVID-19 and just helps bring the joy and the happiness of the holiday,” Clanton said.

This isn’t Clanton’s first time setting up these Community Christmas Trees. He did so back when he lived an apartment, and after moving into his first home, he knew he wanted to bring the idea to his new neighborhood. He says they’re already putting smiles on neighbors faces.

“if I can get one person to smile, it’s like a ripple effect in water. That makes their day better, which then in return, helps make other people’s day better,” Clanton told 10/11.

In the mailbox sitting between the Christmas trees, children are encouraged to mail their letters off to Santa at the North Pole. In return, children will receive replied letters from Santa.

As a father of two daughters, Clanton says he knows how much Christmas means to most kids and how stressful this time can also be for parents.

He says he plans to set up these community Christmas trees and the letters to Santa mailbox for years to come.

As another way to spread some holiday joy, from 6 to 8 on Friday, December 18, 2020 Clanton will dress up as Santa and stand outside if people would like to come by and decorate the Community Christmas Trees or drop their letters off. The address is 2221 SW 14th Street in Lincoln.

