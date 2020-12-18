Advertisement

LIVE at 3:30PM: Lincoln’s response to COVID-19;Updates to Lincoln’s DHMs

By Jacob Elliott
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and health officials will update the community on the City’s efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at a briefing on Friday at 3:30 p.m.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced earlier in the week that changes to the local Directed Health Measure would take place on Friday. These included changes to rules governing several indoor venues, such as restaurants, bars, gyms and other establishments.

You can watch the press conference live in the video player above.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First look at Omaha's Warhorse Casino, which will take over Horseman's Park
$200M casino planned for southwest Lincoln
Lincoln Police arrested John Micheal Brown on multiple drug charges while Brown was delivering...
Lincoln man arrested on drug charges while making pizza delivery
Restrictions for bars and restaurants in Lincoln ease slightly beginning Friday
COVID-19 vaccine
Lincoln hospitals finding extra doses of COVID-19 vaccine
Tyson Foods fired seven managers after they were accused of betting on how many employees would...
Tyson fires 7 at Iowa pork plant after COVID betting inquiry

Latest News

The Rolling Stones frontman recently purchased a mansion south of Tampa as a Christmas present...
Mick Jagger gets some shelter, buying Florida mansion
Nebraska vs Rutgers
Nebraska completes regular season at Rutgers Friday night
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Nebraska planning to give COVID-19 vaccinations at long-term care facilities next week
Bernard Turner, 25, was arrested in Tuscon and is awaiting extradition to Omaha to face charges...
Suspect in 2013 Omaha homicide arrested in Tucson