LIVE at 3:30PM: Lincoln’s response to COVID-19;Updates to Lincoln’s DHMs

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and health officials will update the community on the City’s efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus at a briefing on Friday at 3:30 p.m.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced earlier in the week that changes to the local Directed Health Measure would take place on Friday. These included changes to rules governing several indoor venues, such as restaurants, bars, gyms and other establishments.

You can watch the press conference live in the video player above.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.