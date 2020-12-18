LPD: Two overnight burglaries may be connected

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating two overnight burglaries that they say may be connected.

The first one happened at Stockwell Pharmacy near 27th and Stockwell just before midnight.

Police say at least three suspects smashed their way inside the front glass door and stole prescription medications. The suspects fled the area just before officers arrived.

About 30 minutes later, police were called to the Fareway Meat Market near 84th Van Dorn on another alarm.

Arriving officers found the sliding front door pried open. LPD says money was taken from a back office before the suspects took off.

Police are reviewing video and the investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information should contact them at 402-441-6000 or call Lincoln Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.