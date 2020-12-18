Nebraska planning to give COVID-19 vaccinations at long-term care facilities next week

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said Friday morning that the state is preparing to begin vaccinating long-term care facilities, providing additional COVID-19 vaccines arrive as expected in the next couple of weeks.

As part of Phase 1A of Nebraska’s vaccination plan, the state is planning to begin vaccinating long-term care facilities next week, Ricketts said, as long as additional doses arrive as expected. Nebraska is slated to receive an additional 11,900 Pfizer vaccines next week and another 11,900 the following week, he said, and will “bank them” all for the pharmacy program that will begin vaccinating staff and residents at long-term care facilities the week of Dec. 28.

If the Moderna vaccine is approved Friday or Saturday as expected, Ricketts said Nebraska will receive 32,000 doses of that vaccine, which will be distributed to hospital clinics, health departments, and other long-term care facilities not part of the pharmacy program through Walgreens and CVS Pharmacy.

Ricketts said 4,069 Nebraskans had been vaccinated this week, and he hoped to address long-term care facilities next week.

In recent days, governors and health leaders in more than a dozen states have said the federal government has told them that next week’s shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will be less than originally projected.

Ricketts said that during the more than nine months Nebraska has been fighting COVID-19, more than 153,000 Nebraskans have tested positive for the virus, “and that is likely just a fraction of the total number of Nebraskans who have contracted coronavirus.”

The governor attributed the disparity by noting that testing was not readily available during the early days of the pandemic and that so many cases are asymptomatic.

He said UNMC estimates that maybe three or four times the Nebraskans that have been tested actually have contracted COVID-19, and that, anecdotally, the Red Cross has observed that about 25% of those giving blood show COVID-19 antibodies during serology testing.

Also on Friday, the governor said the turnaround time for results via Test Nebraska has been less than 24 hours over the last seven days. The state was reporting 602 hospitalizations, down from 987 about a month ago, he said.

Testing sites will close at 5 p.m. Christmas Eve, and will be closed Christmas Day, but will remain open New Year’s Day, Ricketts said. The lab will continue processing tests throughout the holidays, he said.

Watch Friday’s news conference

—

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Copyright 2020 WOWT. All rights reserved.