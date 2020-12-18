PCM, Help Center holding annual toy giveaway

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With many people out of work this holiday season they may not be able to afford gifts for their kids. The People’s City Mission is making sure each child in the Capital City gets a present.

The Mission’s annual toy giveaway is being held on Saturday at it’s Help Center located at 6800 P St. near 70th and O St. Anyone who is in need of free gifts for their children can come, and it’s based on a first come first serve basis. The Center is also taking new toy donations for the drive, and a turkey dinner is going to be served.

“We like new toys but we also don’t mind gently used toys as well because any time a child gets a toy it becomes new to them,” said Earl Richardson the People’s City Mission Help Center Director. “We are excited about the role we are able to play in this.”

The toy drive starts at 10:00 a.m. and goes until 2:00 p.m. The are also accepting gift wrapping donations to help wrap the toys with.

