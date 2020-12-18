Suspect in 2013 Omaha homicide arrested in Tucson

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Cold Case Squad on Friday announced that a suspect in a 2013 homicide was in custody in Arizona.

Bernard Turner, 25, was arrested in Tucson and is awaiting extradition to Omaha to face charges of first-degree murder in the Oct. 18, 2013, homicide of Julius Vaughn near 23rd and Vinton streets.

According to an Omaha Police Department release, a first-degree murder warrant was issued for Turner on Nov. 12. He is in custody in Tucson on unrelated charges and will soon be extradited to Omaha and booked into Douglas County Corrections, the release states.

OPD Deputy Chief Kanger praised the work of the Cold Case Squad in the release.

“The importance of continuing to work on these cases, and having the community’s help is crucial. It is extremely important to hold individuals responsible for these heinous acts,” he said. “We will always continue to work hard for the families and the community and want them to know we are doing all we can to solve these cases.”

