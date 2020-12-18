Ventriloquist records holiday video to spread cheer

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - One Lincoln man is hoping to bring joy to people during this time of loneliness and isolation. He’s doing it through a holiday special video coupled with a unique talent.

Roger Fisher is a dentist by trade, but now he’s adding ventriloquist to the resume. Fisher was inspired to take a course last year after seeing many America’s Got Talent contestants do ventriloquism. And now he’s turned this hobby into a holiday special, for those who are struggling in nursing homes, assisted living centers, and hospitals.

“With the way the world is there are no entertainers who can go through the doors at any facility,” said Roger Fisher. “I thought... you know the puppets can go through the doors if I did a video.”

Fisher has two puppets, Teddy and Mary. They’re featured in a holiday special video that you can view here. It’s on Youtube and can share it for free. It’s 18 minutes, and there are songs, jokes and holiday stories.

“It doesn’t really talk about the present situation that we’re in because I wanted it to be joyful,” said Fisher.

Fisher adds that he wants people to feel happy and joyful while watching it, and that he can reach as many people as he can. Schools and churches have also reached out to him, and he said anyone can utilize the video.

