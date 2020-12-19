Advertisement

Above average temperatures continue this weekend

By Brandon Rector
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Despite a cold front moving through the area Friday, temperatures will remain above average Saturday and Sunday. Early next week looks to be mild before much colder temperatures return Wednesday. At this time, there is one chance of precipitation between now and Christmas Day.

Saturday and Sunday look to be mostly sunny in the morning and early afternoon. An upper level disturbance should move through the area late Saturday afternoon and evening as well as late Sunday afternoon and evening. There will be in increase in clouds during that time, but no precipitation is expected. Highs should be in the 40s and 50s across most of the area.

Temperatures should still be above average Saturday despite a cold front that moved through the...
Temperatures should still be above average Saturday despite a cold front that moved through the area Friday.(KOLN)
Temperatures should be warmer for the second half of the weekend.
Temperatures should be warmer for the second half of the weekend.(KOLN)

Well above average high temperatures are going to continue Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 50s across most of Nebraska both days. The average high this time of the year is in the mid 30s. Both days could be breezy too.

Well above average temperatures are in the forecast for Monday.
Well above average temperatures are in the forecast for Monday.(KOLN)

A cold front should move through the area late Tuesday into early Wednesday with another one expected to move through late Wednesday into early Thursday. Temperatures will return back near and below average Wednesday through Christmas Day. Wednesday looks to be windy and Thursday could be breezy. There is a chance of at least flurries and light snow showers Wednesday. At this time, there are some indications by at least one weather model of measurable snow Wednesday. This is likely our only chance at seeing enough snow in time for a White Christmas. Stay tuned to the forecast in the coming days for the latest on this potential for snow.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

