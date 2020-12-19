HS Basketball Scoreboard (Fri, Dec. 18)
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCORES
Friday, Dec. 18
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
Arapahoe 42, Southwest 26
Arthur County 52, Minatare 33
Auburn 59, Freeman 23
Aurora 44, York 33
Broken Bow 62, Ainsworth 48
Burwell 60, St. Edward 24
Centennial 51, Milford 44
Central City 52, Doniphan-Trumbull 49
Central Valley 67, Spalding Academy 51
Crete 58, Fairbury 41
Cross County 49, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 32
Diller-Odell 52, Lewiston 34
Douglas County West 80, Raymond Central 46
Dundy County-Stratton 74, Rawlins County, Kan. 46
Elm Creek 45, Bertrand 31
Exeter/Milligan 48, High Plains Community 21
Friend 62, Lawrence-Nelson 53
Giltner 52, Meridian 34
Gordon/Rushville 54, Bennett County, S.D. 47
Grand Island Central Catholic 54, Lincoln Christian 35
Holdrege 54, Gothenburg 45
Kearney Catholic 59, Hastings 35
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 69, Plainview 31
Lincoln Pius X 72, Lincoln North Star 43
Lincoln Southwest 72, Lincoln Southeast 66
Loomis 41, Cambridge 34
Millard North 82, Omaha South 64
Norris 53, Seward 28
North Bend Central 55, Omaha Roncalli 51
North Platte 60, Columbus 53
Omaha Burke 81, Fremont 72
Omaha Central 70, Papillion-LaVista South 69
Omaha Creighton Prep 65, Gretna 47
Omaha North 60, Omaha Bryan 57
Omaha Westside 71, Omaha Benson 47
Papillion-LaVista 78, Omaha Northwest 35
Pierce 49, Columbus Scotus 40
Plattsmouth 52, Falls City 37
Pleasanton 69, Overton 43
Riverside 57, Boyd County 43
Shelton 32, Red Cloud 17
South Loup 58, Medicine Valley 44
St. Paul 69, Arcadia-Loup City 34
Stuart 49, Elkhorn Valley 48
Sutton 57, Hastings St. Cecilia 49
Tri County Northeast 48, Ponca 36
Waverly 61, Elkhorn North 60, OT
Wayne 64, Wisner-Pilger 37
Wilber-Clatonia 46, Sandy Creek 25
2020 SEM Pre-Holiday Tournament(equals)
Ansley-Litchfield 48, Sandhills/Thedford 35
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 48, Hi-Line 35
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer vs. Falls City Sacred Heart, ppd.
Kimball vs. Hershey, ppd.
Sterling vs. Pawnee City, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)
Adams Central 63, Fillmore Central 42
Auburn 55, Freeman 20
Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 58, Howells/Dodge 42
Bayard 51, Garden County 30
Bennington 66, Omaha Concordia 39
Boyd County 51, Riverside 33
Broken Bow 62, Ainsworth 48
Burwell 55, St. Edward 12
Centennial 51, Milford 44
Central Valley 61, Spalding Academy 29
Columbus Scotus 52, Pierce 31
Crete 41, Fairbury 21
Cross County 46, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 45
Douglas County West 47, Raymond Central 36
Dundy County-Stratton 51, Rawlins County, Kan. 30
East Butler 45, Hampton 26
Elkhorn 56, South Sioux City 43
Elkhorn Valley 54, Stuart 39
Elm Creek 57, Bertrand 17
Falls City 31, Plattsmouth 16
Falls City Sacred Heart 58, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 26
Franklin 37, Deshler 21
Fullerton 62, Twin River 20
Gering 49, Ogallala 38
Gordon/Rushville 55, Bennett County, S.D. 23
Grand Island Central Catholic 57, Lincoln Christian 24
Grand Island Northwest 51, Lexington 35
Hastings 49, Kearney Catholic 41
Hastings St. Cecilia 55, Sutton 21
Holdrege 24, Gothenburg 21
Homer 55, Lutheran High Northeast 51
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 65, Plainview 55
Lincoln East 64, Grand Island 18
Lincoln Lutheran 37, Syracuse 29
Lincoln Pius X 62, Lincoln North Star 49
Lincoln Southwest 77, Lincoln Southeast 66
Loomis 41, Cambridge 34
Louisville 52, Johnson County Central 13
Lusk, Wyo. 53, Crawford 51, OT
Malcolm 43, Weeping Water 29
McCool Junction 47, Shelby/Rising City 28
Mead 56, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 35
Meridian 46, Giltner 18
Millard North 82, Omaha South 64
Millard South 59, Bellevue East 48
Mitchell 63, Alliance 20
Norris 53, Seward 28
North Central 49, St. Mary’s 34
North Platte 53, Columbus 37
O’Neill 56, Battle Creek 50
Omaha Central 55, Papillion-LaVista South 47
Omaha Westside 46, Omaha Benson 45
Osceola 32, Palmer 28
Papillion-LaVista 69, Omaha Northwest 55
Paxton 40, Maxwell 32
Pleasanton 55, Overton 25
Ponca 69, Tri County Northeast 29
Scottsbluff 57, Chadron 39
Silver Lake 46, Kenesaw 33
South Loup 56, Medicine Valley 35
Southwest 34, Arapahoe 30
St. Paul 48, Arcadia-Loup City 34
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 48, Elwood 35
Superior 38, Southern Valley 27
Thayer Central 50, Heartland 9
Twin Loup 34, Sandhills Valley 31
Wakefield 55, Stanton 36
Wood River 48, Blue Hill 28
2020 SEM Pre-Holiday Tournament(equals)
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)
Kimball vs. Hershey, ppd.
Omaha Bryan vs. Omaha North, ccd.
Sterling vs. Pawnee City, ppd. to Jan 28th.
