HS Basketball Scoreboard (Fri, Dec. 18)

(KOLNKGIN)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 9:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL SCORES

Friday, Dec. 18

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

Arapahoe 42, Southwest 26

Arthur County 52, Minatare 33

Auburn 59, Freeman 23

Aurora 44, York 33

Broken Bow 62, Ainsworth 48

Burwell 60, St. Edward 24

Centennial 51, Milford 44

Central City 52, Doniphan-Trumbull 49

Central Valley 67, Spalding Academy 51

Crete 58, Fairbury 41

Cross County 49, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 32

Diller-Odell 52, Lewiston 34

Douglas County West 80, Raymond Central 46

Dundy County-Stratton 74, Rawlins County, Kan. 46

Elm Creek 45, Bertrand 31

Exeter/Milligan 48, High Plains Community 21

Friend 62, Lawrence-Nelson 53

Giltner 52, Meridian 34

Gordon/Rushville 54, Bennett County, S.D. 47

Grand Island Central Catholic 54, Lincoln Christian 35

Holdrege 54, Gothenburg 45

Kearney Catholic 59, Hastings 35

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 69, Plainview 31

Lincoln Pius X 72, Lincoln North Star 43

Lincoln Southwest 72, Lincoln Southeast 66

Loomis 41, Cambridge 34

Millard North 82, Omaha South 64

Norris 53, Seward 28

North Bend Central 55, Omaha Roncalli 51

North Platte 60, Columbus 53

Omaha Burke 81, Fremont 72

Omaha Central 70, Papillion-LaVista South 69

Omaha Creighton Prep 65, Gretna 47

Omaha North 60, Omaha Bryan 57

Omaha Westside 71, Omaha Benson 47

Papillion-LaVista 78, Omaha Northwest 35

Pierce 49, Columbus Scotus 40

Plattsmouth 52, Falls City 37

Pleasanton 69, Overton 43

Riverside 57, Boyd County 43

Shelton 32, Red Cloud 17

South Loup 58, Medicine Valley 44

St. Paul 69, Arcadia-Loup City 34

Stuart 49, Elkhorn Valley 48

Sutton 57, Hastings St. Cecilia 49

Tri County Northeast 48, Ponca 36

Waverly 61, Elkhorn North 60, OT

Wayne 64, Wisner-Pilger 37

Wilber-Clatonia 46, Sandy Creek 25

2020 SEM Pre-Holiday Tournament(equals)

Ansley-Litchfield 48, Sandhills/Thedford 35

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 48, Hi-Line 35

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer vs. Falls City Sacred Heart, ppd.

Kimball vs. Hershey, ppd.

Sterling vs. Pawnee City, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL(equals)

Adams Central 63, Fillmore Central 42

Auburn 55, Freeman 20

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur 58, Howells/Dodge 42

Bayard 51, Garden County 30

Bennington 66, Omaha Concordia 39

Boyd County 51, Riverside 33

Broken Bow 62, Ainsworth 48

Burwell 55, St. Edward 12

Centennial 51, Milford 44

Central Valley 61, Spalding Academy 29

Columbus Scotus 52, Pierce 31

Crete 41, Fairbury 21

Cross County 46, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 45

Douglas County West 47, Raymond Central 36

Dundy County-Stratton 51, Rawlins County, Kan. 30

East Butler 45, Hampton 26

Elkhorn 56, South Sioux City 43

Elkhorn Valley 54, Stuart 39

Elm Creek 57, Bertrand 17

Falls City 31, Plattsmouth 16

Falls City Sacred Heart 58, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 26

Franklin 37, Deshler 21

Fullerton 62, Twin River 20

Gering 49, Ogallala 38

Gordon/Rushville 55, Bennett County, S.D. 23

Grand Island Central Catholic 57, Lincoln Christian 24

Grand Island Northwest 51, Lexington 35

Hastings 49, Kearney Catholic 41

Hastings St. Cecilia 55, Sutton 21

Holdrege 24, Gothenburg 21

Homer 55, Lutheran High Northeast 51

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 65, Plainview 55

Lincoln East 64, Grand Island 18

Lincoln Lutheran 37, Syracuse 29

Lincoln Pius X 62, Lincoln North Star 49

Lincoln Southwest 77, Lincoln Southeast 66

Loomis 41, Cambridge 34

Louisville 52, Johnson County Central 13

Lusk, Wyo. 53, Crawford 51, OT

Malcolm 43, Weeping Water 29

McCool Junction 47, Shelby/Rising City 28

Mead 56, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 35

Meridian 46, Giltner 18

Millard North 82, Omaha South 64

Millard South 59, Bellevue East 48

Mitchell 63, Alliance 20

Norris 53, Seward 28

North Central 49, St. Mary’s 34

North Platte 53, Columbus 37

O’Neill 56, Battle Creek 50

Omaha Central 55, Papillion-LaVista South 47

Omaha Westside 46, Omaha Benson 45

Osceola 32, Palmer 28

Papillion-LaVista 69, Omaha Northwest 55

Paxton 40, Maxwell 32

Pleasanton 55, Overton 25

Ponca 69, Tri County Northeast 29

Scottsbluff 57, Chadron 39

Silver Lake 46, Kenesaw 33

South Loup 56, Medicine Valley 35

Southwest 34, Arapahoe 30

St. Paul 48, Arcadia-Loup City 34

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 48, Elwood 35

Superior 38, Southern Valley 27

Thayer Central 50, Heartland 9

Twin Loup 34, Sandhills Valley 31

Wakefield 55, Stanton 36

Wood River 48, Blue Hill 28

2020 SEM Pre-Holiday Tournament(equals)

Ansley-Litchfield 48, Sandhills/Thedford 35

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 48, Hi-Line 35

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)

Kimball vs. Hershey, ppd.

Omaha Bryan vs. Omaha North, ccd.

Sterling vs. Pawnee City, ppd. to Jan 28th.

