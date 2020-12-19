Advertisement

LPD responds to shots fired near West Lincoln Park

By Jacob Elliott
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to several shots fired at a household on the 2800 Block of Homeland Place on Saturday.

According to LPD and witnesses, eight to 12 shots were fired at the residence just before 1 a.m. Several windows were damaged due to the gunfire, causing $400 in damages. No injuries were caused due to the incident.

This incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lincoln-Lancaster COVID-19 Risk Dial remains at severe risk.
Risk dial remains at severe level, two new COVID-19 deaths in Lancaster County
Nebraska vs Rutgers
FINAL: Nebraska defeats Rutgers, 28-21
Lincoln Police are investigating two separate overnight burglaries that they believe are...
LPD: Two overnight burglaries may be connected
First look at Omaha's Warhorse Casino, which will take over Horseman's Park
$200M casino planned for southwest Lincoln
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky talks during a news conference Tuesday, Dec....
Congress averts shutdown; fight continues over pandemic aid, stimulus checks

Latest News

Nebraska vs. Rutgers
Scott Frost on Dedrick Mills
Scott Frost on Dedrick Mills
Nebraska vs Rutgers
FINAL: Nebraska defeats Rutgers, 28-21
Temperatures should still be above average Saturday despite a cold front that moved through the...
Above average temperatures continue this weekend