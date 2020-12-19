LPD responds to shots fired near West Lincoln Park

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to several shots fired at a household on the 2800 Block of Homeland Place on Saturday.

According to LPD and witnesses, eight to 12 shots were fired at the residence just before 1 a.m. Several windows were damaged due to the gunfire, causing $400 in damages. No injuries were caused due to the incident.

This incident is still under investigation.

