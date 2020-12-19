LPD responds to shots fired near West Lincoln Park
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to several shots fired at a household on the 2800 Block of Homeland Place on Saturday.
According to LPD and witnesses, eight to 12 shots were fired at the residence just before 1 a.m. Several windows were damaged due to the gunfire, causing $400 in damages. No injuries were caused due to the incident.
This incident is still under investigation.
