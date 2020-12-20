Advertisement

Firefighters and Hy-Vee give 25 families meals for the holidays

The Lincoln Firefighter’s Benefit Association partnered with Hy-Vee to give out 25 meals to...
The Lincoln Firefighter’s Benefit Association partnered with Hy-Vee to give out 25 meals to nominated families.(Jared Austin)
By Jared Austin
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Usually Lincoln Fire and Rescue helps the community on emergency calls, but on Saturday they’re helping others who may be going through financial hardships this pandemic.

The Lincoln Firefighter’s Benefit Association partnered with Hy-Vee to give out 25 meals to nominated families. LFR said everyone deserves to have a good moment during the holidays and this is just one way they’re able to do that.

“We kind of just got a surprise with some food boxes,” said Amanda Brick, LFR Food Donation Recipient.

Four of the recipients came from the same workplace, including Amanda Brick, who’s the general manager of Burger King in North Lincoln.

“With COVID, hours at work are cut short, you’ve got all kinds of things that have come into effect so just to be able to receive one of these; it’s definitely made all of our days,” said Brick.

This is something LFR usually does every year for the last two decades, but with the pandemic right now, help is needed more than ever.

“We feel really fortunate to be able to do this and to continue to be able to do it especially with the pandemic going on,” said Chad Walter, President of the Lincoln Firefighter’s Benefit Association

The pandemic also isn’t going to get in their way of continuing to provide for people in the community.

“This is just that extra thing for us to give back and to be able to be there once again when the community needs us,” Walter said.

As for those receiving meals, it’s something they said will pay off in the long term and relief some of their stress during the holidays.

LFR said when the community is able to come together to support each other, it makes everyone around work feel better.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lincoln-Lancaster COVID-19 Risk Dial remains at severe risk.
Risk dial remains at severe level, two new COVID-19 deaths in Lancaster County
Nebraska vs Rutgers
FINAL: Nebraska defeats Rutgers, 28-21
Lincoln Police are investigating two separate overnight burglaries that they believe are...
LPD: Two overnight burglaries may be connected
LPD responds to shots fired near West Lincoln Park
First look at Omaha's Warhorse Casino, which will take over Horseman's Park
$200M casino planned for southwest Lincoln

Latest News

One Lincoln man is braving the elements this week to bring awareness to those struggling during...
Lincoln man hosts Freez’n for a Reason
Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County
LPD responds to shots fired near West Lincoln Park
Nebraska vs. Rutgers