Firefighters and Hy-Vee give 25 families meals for the holidays

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Usually Lincoln Fire and Rescue helps the community on emergency calls, but on Saturday they’re helping others who may be going through financial hardships this pandemic.

The Lincoln Firefighter’s Benefit Association partnered with Hy-Vee to give out 25 meals to nominated families. LFR said everyone deserves to have a good moment during the holidays and this is just one way they’re able to do that.

“We kind of just got a surprise with some food boxes,” said Amanda Brick, LFR Food Donation Recipient.

Four of the recipients came from the same workplace, including Amanda Brick, who’s the general manager of Burger King in North Lincoln.

“With COVID, hours at work are cut short, you’ve got all kinds of things that have come into effect so just to be able to receive one of these; it’s definitely made all of our days,” said Brick.

This is something LFR usually does every year for the last two decades, but with the pandemic right now, help is needed more than ever.

“We feel really fortunate to be able to do this and to continue to be able to do it especially with the pandemic going on,” said Chad Walter, President of the Lincoln Firefighter’s Benefit Association

The pandemic also isn’t going to get in their way of continuing to provide for people in the community.

“This is just that extra thing for us to give back and to be able to be there once again when the community needs us,” Walter said.

As for those receiving meals, it’s something they said will pay off in the long term and relief some of their stress during the holidays.

LFR said when the community is able to come together to support each other, it makes everyone around work feel better.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.