Advertisement

HS Basketball Scoreboard (Sat, Dec. 19)

Highlights and scores from Saturday night’s high school basketball games
Hunter Sallis gears up to play Lincoln East
Hunter Sallis gears up to play Lincoln East(KOLN)
By Dan Corey
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

Scores Courtesy: NSAA

BOYS

Adams Central 61, Chase County 22

Alliance 61, Sidney 47

Alma 49, Red Cloud 32

Amherst 44, Sandy Creek 29

Ansley-Litchfield 56, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 47

Arlington 53, Tekamah-Herman 22

Battle Creek 50, West Holt 35

Bennington 69, Crete 43

Boone Central 67, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 48

Bridgeport 57, Chadron 41

Centennial 36, Superior 35

Centura 53, Ord 36

Columbus Lakeview 47, David City 41

Columbus Scotus 62, West Point-Beemer 43

Cozad 57, Ainsworth 50

Doniphan-Trumbull 63, Yutan 53

Douglas County West 64, Omaha Christian Academy 27

Elgin Public/Pope John 48, Boyd County 45

Elkhorn South 59, Bellevue East 38

Elkhorn Valley 45, Plainview 35

Grand Island Central Catholic 39, Omaha Skutt Catholic 23

Heartland Lutheran 26, Harvard 21

Howells-Dodge 66, Clarkson/Leigh 35

Humphrey St. Francis 71, Fullerton 64

Lincoln Christian 51, Archbishop Bergan 39

Lincoln Lutheran 60, Aquinas Catholic 42

Lincoln Southeast 69, Omaha Westside 45

Loomis 81, Brady 36

Louisville 67, Omaha Brownell Talbot 52

McCook 67, Holdrege 43

Milford 56, Ashland-Greenwood 53

Millard North 59, Lincoln East 43

Millard West 78, Lincoln High 60

Mitchell 64, Morrill 53

Mount Michael Benedictine 61, Elkhorn North 55

Norfolk 73, North Platte 70

Oakland-Craig 61, Madison 36

Ogallala 59, Hershey 53

Omaha Burke 63, Millard South 53

Omaha Central 68, Omaha North 46

Omaha Concordia 70, Ralston 58

Papillion-LaVista 72, Fremont 50

Papillion-LaVista South 81, Omaha Northwest 46

Platteview 54, Blair 43

Pleasanton 84, Wilcox-Hildreth 54

Raymond Central 59, Malcolm 57

Shelby-Rising City 65, Giltner 31

Shelton 43, Bertrand 34

St. Paul 50, Broken Bow 44

St. Thomas More, SD 67, Scottsbluff 51

Sutton 72, Nebraska Christian 39

Waverly 49, Kearney Catholic 43

Wayne 55, O’Neill 43

Wilber-Clatonia 37, Fillmore Central 32

Wynot 50, Randolph 49

GIRLS

Ainsworth 47, Cozad 38

Alma 54, Red Cloud 20

Anselmo-Merna 38, Burwell 31

Arlington 52, Tekamah-Herman 42

Battle Creek 44, West Holt 31

Bellevue East 44, Elkhorn South 41

Bellevue West 62, Grand Island 17

Blair 63, Platteview 45

Bridgeport 65, Chadron 31

Broken Bow 44, St. Paul 30

CWC 68, Central Valley 23

Centennial 47, Superior 40

Clarkson/Leigh 54, Howells-Dodge 52

Columbus Lakeview 31, David City 28

Creighton 60, Niobrara/Verdigre 42

Crete 63, Bennington 37

Douglas County West 53, Omaha Christian Academy 28

Dundy County Stratton 54, Perkins County 33

Elgin Public/Pope John 49, Boyd County 24

Elkhorn North 62, Omaha Mercy 14

Elkhorn Valley 35, Plainview 30

Falls City Sacred Heart 71, Bishop LeBlond, MO 51

Fillmore Central 52, Wilber-Clatonia 27

Fort Calhoun 44, Plattsmouth 26

Fremont 72, Papillion-LaVista 71

Guardian Angels Central Catholic 76, Norfolk Catholic 36

Heartland Lutheran 35, Harvard 25

Humphrey St. Francis 72, Fullerton 43

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 58, Boone Central 36

Kearney 50, Columbus 33

Lincoln East 53, Millard North 34

Lincoln High 67, Millard West 45

Lincoln Lutheran 37, Aquinas Catholic 27

Lincoln North Star 70, Omaha South 30

Lincoln Pius X 42, Gretna 29

Loomis 47, Brady 17

Malcolm 56, Raymond Central 22

McCook 34, Holdrege 26

McCool Junction 39, Heartland 28

Mead 48, East Butler 41

Millard South 60, Omaha Burke 17

Morrill 53, Mitchell 45

North Platte 39, Norfolk 24

Northwest 50, Aurora 31

O’Neill 33, Wayne 25

Oakland-Craig 48, Madison 8

Ogallala 46, Hershey 42

Omaha Central 75, Omaha North 34

Omaha Gross Catholic 58, Omaha Duchesne Academy 33

Omaha Northwest 63, Papillion-LaVista South 59 (OT)

Omaha Westside 49, Lincoln Southeast 27

Ord 63, Centura 38

Pleasanton 70, Wilcox-Hildreth 26

Shelby-Rising City 49, Giltner 21

Shelton 43, Bertrand 20

Sidney 67, Alliance 24

Southern 58, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 31

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 39, Ansley-Litchfield 32

Sutton 62, Nebraska Christian 45

Twin Loup 65, Hyannis 6

Waverly 42, Elkhorn 38

Wood River 62, Gibbon 26

Wynot 42, Randolph 16

York 40, Hastings 28

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lincoln-Lancaster COVID-19 Risk Dial remains at severe risk.
Risk dial remains at severe level, two new COVID-19 deaths in Lancaster County
Nebraska vs Rutgers
FINAL: Nebraska defeats Rutgers, 28-21
Lincoln Police are investigating two separate overnight burglaries that they believe are...
LPD: Two overnight burglaries may be connected
LPD responds to shots fired near West Lincoln Park
Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County

Latest News

Nebraska vs. Rutgers
Scott Frost on Dedrick Mills
Scott Frost on Dedrick Mills
Nebraska vs Rutgers
FINAL: Nebraska defeats Rutgers, 28-21
HS Basketball Scoreboard (Fri, Dec. 18)