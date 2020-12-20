HS Basketball Scoreboard (Sat, Dec. 19)
Highlights and scores from Saturday night’s high school basketball games
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -
Scores Courtesy: NSAA
BOYS
Adams Central 61, Chase County 22
Alliance 61, Sidney 47
Alma 49, Red Cloud 32
Amherst 44, Sandy Creek 29
Ansley-Litchfield 56, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 47
Arlington 53, Tekamah-Herman 22
Battle Creek 50, West Holt 35
Bennington 69, Crete 43
Boone Central 67, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 48
Bridgeport 57, Chadron 41
Centennial 36, Superior 35
Centura 53, Ord 36
Columbus Lakeview 47, David City 41
Columbus Scotus 62, West Point-Beemer 43
Cozad 57, Ainsworth 50
Doniphan-Trumbull 63, Yutan 53
Douglas County West 64, Omaha Christian Academy 27
Elgin Public/Pope John 48, Boyd County 45
Elkhorn South 59, Bellevue East 38
Elkhorn Valley 45, Plainview 35
Grand Island Central Catholic 39, Omaha Skutt Catholic 23
Heartland Lutheran 26, Harvard 21
Howells-Dodge 66, Clarkson/Leigh 35
Humphrey St. Francis 71, Fullerton 64
Lincoln Christian 51, Archbishop Bergan 39
Lincoln Lutheran 60, Aquinas Catholic 42
Lincoln Southeast 69, Omaha Westside 45
Loomis 81, Brady 36
Louisville 67, Omaha Brownell Talbot 52
McCook 67, Holdrege 43
Milford 56, Ashland-Greenwood 53
Millard North 59, Lincoln East 43
Millard West 78, Lincoln High 60
Mitchell 64, Morrill 53
Mount Michael Benedictine 61, Elkhorn North 55
Norfolk 73, North Platte 70
Oakland-Craig 61, Madison 36
Ogallala 59, Hershey 53
Omaha Burke 63, Millard South 53
Omaha Central 68, Omaha North 46
Omaha Concordia 70, Ralston 58
Papillion-LaVista 72, Fremont 50
Papillion-LaVista South 81, Omaha Northwest 46
Platteview 54, Blair 43
Pleasanton 84, Wilcox-Hildreth 54
Raymond Central 59, Malcolm 57
Shelby-Rising City 65, Giltner 31
Shelton 43, Bertrand 34
St. Paul 50, Broken Bow 44
St. Thomas More, SD 67, Scottsbluff 51
Sutton 72, Nebraska Christian 39
Waverly 49, Kearney Catholic 43
Wayne 55, O’Neill 43
Wilber-Clatonia 37, Fillmore Central 32
Wynot 50, Randolph 49
GIRLS
Ainsworth 47, Cozad 38
Alma 54, Red Cloud 20
Anselmo-Merna 38, Burwell 31
Arlington 52, Tekamah-Herman 42
Battle Creek 44, West Holt 31
Bellevue East 44, Elkhorn South 41
Bellevue West 62, Grand Island 17
Blair 63, Platteview 45
Bridgeport 65, Chadron 31
Broken Bow 44, St. Paul 30
CWC 68, Central Valley 23
Centennial 47, Superior 40
Clarkson/Leigh 54, Howells-Dodge 52
Columbus Lakeview 31, David City 28
Creighton 60, Niobrara/Verdigre 42
Crete 63, Bennington 37
Douglas County West 53, Omaha Christian Academy 28
Dundy County Stratton 54, Perkins County 33
Elgin Public/Pope John 49, Boyd County 24
Elkhorn North 62, Omaha Mercy 14
Elkhorn Valley 35, Plainview 30
Falls City Sacred Heart 71, Bishop LeBlond, MO 51
Fillmore Central 52, Wilber-Clatonia 27
Fort Calhoun 44, Plattsmouth 26
Fremont 72, Papillion-LaVista 71
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 76, Norfolk Catholic 36
Heartland Lutheran 35, Harvard 25
Humphrey St. Francis 72, Fullerton 43
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 58, Boone Central 36
Kearney 50, Columbus 33
Lincoln East 53, Millard North 34
Lincoln High 67, Millard West 45
Lincoln Lutheran 37, Aquinas Catholic 27
Lincoln North Star 70, Omaha South 30
Lincoln Pius X 42, Gretna 29
Loomis 47, Brady 17
Malcolm 56, Raymond Central 22
McCook 34, Holdrege 26
McCool Junction 39, Heartland 28
Mead 48, East Butler 41
Millard South 60, Omaha Burke 17
Morrill 53, Mitchell 45
North Platte 39, Norfolk 24
Northwest 50, Aurora 31
O’Neill 33, Wayne 25
Oakland-Craig 48, Madison 8
Ogallala 46, Hershey 42
Omaha Central 75, Omaha North 34
Omaha Gross Catholic 58, Omaha Duchesne Academy 33
Omaha Northwest 63, Papillion-LaVista South 59 (OT)
Omaha Westside 49, Lincoln Southeast 27
Ord 63, Centura 38
Pleasanton 70, Wilcox-Hildreth 26
Shelby-Rising City 49, Giltner 21
Shelton 43, Bertrand 20
Sidney 67, Alliance 24
Southern 58, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 31
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 39, Ansley-Litchfield 32
Sutton 62, Nebraska Christian 45
Twin Loup 65, Hyannis 6
Waverly 42, Elkhorn 38
Wood River 62, Gibbon 26
Wynot 42, Randolph 16
York 40, Hastings 28
