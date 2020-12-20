Advertisement

Huskers decline bowl game

(none)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 20, 2020
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Huskers announced on Sunday that they will not participate in a bowl game this season.   Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos and Head Coach Scott Frost both provided statements on the matter:

