Lincoln man hosts Freez’n for a Reason

One Lincoln man is braving the elements this week to bring awareness to those struggling during the pandemic.
By Nicole Griffith
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -One Lincoln man is braving the elements this week to bring awareness to those struggling during the pandemic. Patrick Schauer is the founder of the nonprofit 1 Human Race. He’s hoping to help businesses that are struggling during the pandemic and also those who are homeless during these colder months.

Schauer’s been staying outside 24/7 on the corner of 21st and O Street. He’s calling it Freez’n for a Reason. He has what he calls a revolving table of donations. It is supplies for people to take and also for people to drop off what they don’t need or giving what they can. He said he’s helped more than 500 people just from them walking by and grabbing what they need.

“I just encourage everyone.. I know it’s the holidays to give with your heart. I know everybody has something in their closet they don’t need that somebody could benefit from,” Schauer said. “I just want to take care of the community the best we can.”

The table is constantly changing with food, clothes, blankets and water. He said what it looks like one hour can be completely different the next.

