Sunday Forecast: More mild December weather to finish the weekend

By Bill Rentschler
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 7:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - More mild December temperatures are expected to headline the forecast for Sunday into early next week before we see a pretty sharp cold snap towards midweek next week.

For Sunday, temperatures are expected to warm back to the 40s and 50s across the state with the coolest readings across parts of far east central sections of the state. Temperatures into central and western Nebraska are expected to surge to the upper 40s and mid 50s to finish the weekend.

Mostly sunny skies are expected through the day across the state with winds turning to the west at about 5 to 15 MPH for Lincoln and eastern Nebraska with some stronger westerly winds expected for central and western sections of the state.

In Lincoln, we should start Sunday with seasonally mild weather as temperatures are expected to stay fairly steady, if not rise a few degrees overnight into early on Sunday. By the afternoon, look for highs in the mid to upper 40s with sunny skies turning mostly to partly sunny by the afternoon.

Temperatures should continue to stay mild in the upper 40s to upper 50s on Monday and Tuesday, though wind will become an issue across the state as northwest winds could gust 25 to 40 MPH on Monday with southerly winds gusting up to 40 MPH on Tuesday.

Wednesday is a day to watch very closely as models continue to trend towards some light snow being possible across the state. While light snow won’t necessarily be an issue, when combine it with potential for very strong wind gusts it could cause travel issues for the Christmas holiday. Temperatures are expected to be sharply colder into Wednesday behind a strong cold front. Expect falling temperatures through the day with winds potentially gusting between 40 and 50 MPH giving us wind chills in the 20s, teens, and single digits through the day on Wednesday.

For Christmas Eve on Thursday, it will be a cold and breezy day with highs in the teens, 20s, and 30s across the state with even colder wind chills. It should be mainly sunny and mainly dry though. Christmas Day looks mainly sunny and dry with temperatures moderating a bit with highs returning to the upper 30s, 40s, and low 50s across the state.

