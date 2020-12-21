Advertisement

Authorities investigate weekend shooting in Syracuse

The Otoe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a weekend shooting in Syracuse.
The Otoe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a weekend shooting in Syracuse.
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Dec. 21, 2020
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting from over the weekend.

It happened Saturday evening a little after 6:30 p.m. near downtown Syracuse.

The Sheriff’s Office would not release any further details on the incident, but said more updates would be provided at some point on Monday.

It’s unclear what type of shooting occurred, what led up to it, if anyone was injured, or if any arrests were made.

Stick with 10/11 NOW for updates on this developing story.

