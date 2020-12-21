Advertisement

Family of 4 dead after reported shooting south of Mayfield, Ky.

A home became a crime scene in Mayfield, Ky., on Sunday.
A home became a crime scene in Mayfield, Ky., on Sunday.(Source: KFVS)
By Jessica Ladd
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS/Gray News) - Four people are dead after a reported shooting at a home south of Mayfield, KFVS reported.

Kentucky State Police Post 1 dispatch received a call about a shooting at 198 Smiths Lane around 8:25 a.m. Sunday.

Troopers say they found four people dead inside the home.

Graves County Coroner Brad Jones identified them as Kyle Milliken, Ashley Milliken and their two sons, ages 8 and 13.

Their autopsies were scheduled for Monday at the Western Kentucky Medical Examiner’s Office in Madisonville, Kentucky.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Copyright 2020 KFVS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huskers decline bowl game
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
One Lincoln man is braving the elements this week to bring awareness to those struggling during...
Lincoln man hosts Freez’n for a Reason
Businesses, lacking legal immunity, fear COVID-19 lawsuits
Over the course of an entire year it is estimated that approximately 2,450 people will have...
Lincoln woman makes “beds of bags”

Latest News

FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2020, file photo Attorney General William Barr speaks during a...
AG: ‘No reason’ for special counsel on election, Hunter Biden
In a news conference Monday morning, outgoing Attorney General William Barr said he saw no need...
Barr: No Hunter Biden special counsel needed
Lomeli
Lincoln man arrested for sexual assault of a child
Police lights
Officers find bullet holes in home after shots fired call
FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2020, file photo U.S. Attorney General William Barr speaks during a...
Justice Dept. charges bombmaker in 1988 Pan Am explosion