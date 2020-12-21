Advertisement

Huskers brace for Big Ten play

The University of Nebraska basketball team competes in the Big Ten.
The University of Nebraska basketball team competes in the Big Ten.(KOLN-TV)
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Nebraska men’s basketball program opens Big Ten play Tuesday night, as the Huskers travel to Madison, Wis., to take on the ninth-ranked Wisconsin Badgers. Tipoff from the Kohl Center is set for 6 p.m. and will be carried on FS1 with Chris Vosters and Stephen Bardo on the call. The game can also be streamed via the web, smartphones, tablets and connected devices through the Fox Sports app.Fans can follow all of the action across the state of Nebraska on the Learfield IMG College Husker Sports Network with Kent Pavelka and Jake Muhleisen on the call. The game will also be available on Huskers.com, the Huskers app and TuneIn radio. The pregame show begins one hour prior to tipoff.

The Huskers (4-3) have played once since Dec. 11, a 110-64 win over Doane University last Thursday. Dalano Banton had 13 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists en route to his first triple double and the second triple double in school history. Banton guided a Husker attack that put five players in double figures and five others with at least seven points. NU shot 55 percent and hit a season-high 12 3-pointers, including four by Trevor Lakes in his Husker debut.Nebraska comes into the matchup with the Badgers averaging 81.6 points per game and have shot the ball better of late. Over the last four games, the Huskers are shooting 45 percent from the field, including 38 percent from 3-point range, after shooting just 42 percent, including 29 percent from beyond the arc, in the first three games of the season. The Huskers have four regulars averaging double figures, including junior Teddy Allen (18.3 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 2.7 spg) and Banton (13.7 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 5.7 apg).

Wisconsin is 6-1 on the season following an impressive 85-48 rout of then-No. 23 Louisville Saturday afternoon. Micah Potter’s 20 points and seven boards led four Wisconsin players in double figures. The Badgers shot 54 percent, including 16-of-25 from 3-point range, as they built a 26-point halftime lead and cruised to victory. Wisconsin’s only setback on the season was a loss at the buzzer at Marquette on Dec. 4. Since that loss, the Badgers have posted a trio of double-figure wins, while holding opponents to 57.7 points per game.Tuesday’s game at Wisconsin will likely be the first of two games against nationally ranked teams this week, as NU hosts No. 19 Michigan on Christmas day.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huskers decline bowl game
Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Congress seals agreement on $900 billion COVID relief bill
Over the course of an entire year it is estimated that approximately 2,450 people will have...
Lincoln woman makes “beds of bags”
The Otoe County Sheriff's Office is investigating a weekend shooting in Syracuse.
Authorities investigate weekend shooting in Syracuse
Businesses, lacking legal immunity, fear COVID-19 lawsuits

Latest News

Vanderbilt place kicker Sarah Fuller (32) kicks an extra point during the first quarter of an...
Sarah Fuller’s jersey added to College Football Hall of Fame
Huskers Fall at No. 15 Indiana
Huskers decline bowl game
Hunter Sallis gears up to play Lincoln East
HS Basketball Scoreboard (Sat, Dec. 19)