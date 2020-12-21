LFR responds to fire near Normal and S. Cotner Blvd.

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire on the 4500 Block of Newton St. on Monday at 12:45 p.m.

According to a reporter on the scene, at least six firetrucks are at the location, as well as an ambulance.

According to officials, LFR responded to a fire in the attached garage of the household. There were no injuries. No individuals were home at the time of the fire.

This is an ongoing incident. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

