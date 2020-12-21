Lincoln man arrested for sexual assault of a child

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police said an investigation led to the arrest of a 59-year-old man for sexual assault of a child.

LPD said on December 15 a mother reported to police her young daughter was touched inappropriately by an adult male a few weeks prior while playing outside a family member’s home in northwest Lincoln.

After an investigation, police said they developed Rafael Lomeli, 59, as the person responsible.

He was arrested on Dec. 18 at his home and charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child.

Copyright 2020 KOLN. All rights reserved.