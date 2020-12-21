Lincoln woman makes “beds of bags”

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Over the course of an entire year it is estimated that approximately 2,450 people will have experienced living on the streets or in shelters here in Lincoln, according to the Lincoln Homeless Coalition.

Now one local woman is hoping to help some of them out while keeping plastic out of the landfill.

It’s called Becky’s Beds of Bags.

Becky Topil, a retired teacher, collects hundreds of plastic bags and then they’re crocheted together to make a 7-foot-long bed. All it takes is plastic grocery bags.

After getting the idea from a friend in Kansas, she decided to give it a try.

“I love to help people. And they’re everywhere and what do you do with them because we don’t want them to go back into the landfill,” said Topil.

Plastic bags are something a lot of people have in their houses.

It’s called plarn, short for plastic yarn.

“I use my hands to crochet the beds with them, it takes 700 of these,” said Topil.

Soon, Topil will be handing out the beds, which will also come with a blanket and a mask, thanks to a donor.

But she said she could always use more bags or help to make the plarn. That way, she can help even more people.

“It just makes me want to continue working on it, for hours, because I know I can help one more person,” said Topil.

For more information, click here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/3826138414076527

